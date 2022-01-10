Advertisement

Former ‘American Idol’ star announces second run for Congress in North Carolina

Clay Aiken announced on Twitter Monday he is running for Congress in the state of North...
Clay Aiken announced on Twitter Monday he is running for Congress in the state of North Carolina again.(TWITTER, CLAYAIKEN, CNN, Twitter/ClayAiken)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former “American Idol” star Clay Aiken is making a second bid to enter politics.

Aiken announced on Twitter Monday he is running for Congress in the state of North Carolina again.

He is campaigning to unseat Congresswoman Kathy Manning, a Democrat who currently represents the state’s 6th Congressional District.

Aiken gained national attention after finishing second on the hit TV singing competition, “American Idol,” in 2003.

He tried to turn that fame into a political run in 2014 but lost his campaign to represent North Carolina’s 2nd District.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEPUTY ALEX SPENCER
Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy dies
Caution Tape
Human remains found in Perry County identified
Weather photo.
Kentucky transportation crews prepare for widespread flash freezing and icy roads
mt vernon accidents
Rain causes multiple crashes on I-75
Ages 12 to 15 are now approved to get the COVID booster shot.
Health officials say the wait is decreased for COVID-19 booster

Latest News

This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei...
No progress seen after Russia-US talks over Ukraine tensions
Ryan Andrew Meyung, 30, was charged with child rape, aggravated kidnapping and other related...
Prosecutor: Child rape suspect may have victims in 10 states
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma