Farmer appreciation projects awarded grants in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Farmer appreciation projects across Kentucky are receiving grants totaling more than $70,000.

Officials with The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said the grants are part of a $500,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture award.

The funds will allow the state agency to expand on its campaign to support healthy lives on farms.

Officials said the project focuses on mental and physical health of agriculture producers by increasing awareness, normalizing discussion of the topic, reducing the stigma of seeking help and showing farmer appreciation.

A total of $75,000 of the overall funds was available for small grants, up to $5,000 each.

The 44 applications were reviewed by a committee, and 16 were awarded funds.

