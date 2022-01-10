County officials prep for 12th annual ‘Beekeeping School’

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County officials are prepping for their 12th annual “Beekeeping School”.

This is the second year it will be hosted virtually, the Zoom seminar allows beekeepers of all levels to speak to experts about the craft.

Extension Agent Charles May said they highly recommend beginners.

“Have trouble, get flustered, and just quit. You’ve invested a lot of money into it, they lose their hives, and then just stop,” he said. “This right here, you can talk to some experts and maybe get you off on the right track. Have a lot more success with it.”

May said nothing will replace in-person. However, he said the virtual seminar cannot be canceled to due to bad weather and keeps their cliental safe.

“Even if a particular topic is not covered that they’re interested in...they can still be able to ask the questions,” May said. “That may pertain to some kind of problem they’re having on their particular operation.”

May said no matter what they want to keep the class going.

“Let them know we’re still out there trying to provide educational opportunities for them,” he said. “So, virtual became the only option really we had.”

He said the main reason for the decision was because of the omicron variant continuing to surge.

“They can watch this at the comfort of their home and not have to get out and travel. One plus to it, it’s free,” May said. “We always charge a registration fee because we always did lunch and things with them when we had the in-person one. So, this one is totally free.”

May said they expect a great attendance given how last year’s class was a success.

“Numbers actually was probably as good almost as an in-person one,” he said. “We usually average around 150 people when we do an in-person one and I’d say we was close to that last year.”

He added the opportunity to join is just a phone call away.

“I keep thinking every year that we’ve outran our usefulness with this but so many people are interested in beekeeping,” May said. “Wanting to get started in it that I don’t see it ever ending.”

May said they had more than 100 people attend last year.

He added moving forward they might implement a hybrid class.

“Be able to do in-person and then have it setup so people can watch it and interact. May be at home if they don’t want to or don’t feel comfortable about attending an in-person one,” May said. “So, maybe try to do that.”

May said he wants to thank everyone for continuing to show interest in the class.

To register for classes you can call the Perry County Extension Office at (606) 436-2044.

Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

