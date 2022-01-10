Breathitt County claims first-ever 14th Region All “A” Title

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Breathitt County Bobcats have won the 14th Region All “A” tournament for the first time in school history.

Breathitt County played Hazard down to the wire, coming out on top in a 64-58 win.

Andrew Combs was named Player of the Game.

The Bobcats will face the winner of the 2nd Region in the statewide tournament starting January 27 at EKU.

