AP Poll: Cats fall after road loss

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Baylor is the unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll once again, while fifth-ranked Southern California climbed to its highest ranking in nearly five decades. Gonzaga, UCLA, Auburn and USC rounded out the top five. The Tigers jumped five spots to No. 4, while the Trojans rose two spots to hit their highest ranking since last reaching No. 5 in December 1974. No. 13 Wisconsin had the biggest jump of the 12 teams that climbed in this week’s poll, leaping 10 spots after beating Purdue, Iowa and Maryland in Big Ten play. No. 12 LSU rose nine spots after wins against ranked Kentucky and Tennessee teams.

Baylor Gonzaga UCLA Auburn USC Arizona Purdue Duke Kansas Michigan State Houston LSU Wisconsin Villanova Iowa State Ohio State Xavier Kentucky Texas Tech Seton Hall Texas Tennessee Providence Alabama Illinois

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.