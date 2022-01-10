Advertisement

AP Poll: Cats fall after road loss

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) tries to shoot as Georgia's Jabri Abdur-Rahim (1) and Tyron...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) tries to shoot as Georgia's Jabri Abdur-Rahim (1) and Tyron McMillan (4) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Baylor is the unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll once again, while fifth-ranked Southern California climbed to its highest ranking in nearly five decades. Gonzaga, UCLA, Auburn and USC rounded out the top five. The Tigers jumped five spots to No. 4, while the Trojans rose two spots to hit their highest ranking since last reaching No. 5 in December 1974. No. 13 Wisconsin had the biggest jump of the 12 teams that climbed in this week’s poll, leaping 10 spots after beating Purdue, Iowa and Maryland in Big Ten play. No. 12 LSU rose nine spots after wins against ranked Kentucky and Tennessee teams.

  1. Baylor
  2. Gonzaga
  3. UCLA
  4. Auburn
  5. USC
  6. Arizona
  7. Purdue
  8. Duke
  9. Kansas
  10. Michigan State
  11. Houston
  12. LSU
  13. Wisconsin
  14. Villanova
  15. Iowa State
  16. Ohio State
  17. Xavier
  18. Kentucky
  19. Texas Tech
  20. Seton Hall
  21. Texas
  22. Tennessee
  23. Providence
  24. Alabama
  25. Illinois

