Sheriff’s office identifies 3 killed in NKY stabbing

Three people are dead in a stabbing in northern Kentucky Sunday night, according to the Boone...
Three people are dead in a stabbing in northern Kentucky Sunday night, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Three people are dead in a stabbing in northern Kentucky Sunday night, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing just after 9 p.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Overland Ridge.

They found two children and two adults with “multiple stab wounds,” said Lt. Philip Ridgell, sheriff’s spokesman.

Three of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased individuals from inside of the apartment as 31-year-old Monique Pena, 12-year-old Nikki Romero-Pena and 3-year-old Katie Farrell-Pena.

Matthew Farrell, 36, was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Lt. Ridgell said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Farrell sustained multiple stab wounds to his torso, neck and upper body and has since been discharged from the hospital.

He is currently cooperating with the investigation, they said.

The incident was isolated to the residence, Ridgell confirmed.

Sheriff’s officials do not believe that other suspect(s) were involved, or that any suspects remain at large, according to Ridgell.

Detectives notified next of kin and autopsies are scheduled to be performed on the deceased in the coming days.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

