$2 billion pre-K-12 education investment unveiled in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced his plan to invest $2 billion into pre-k through 12th grade education.

He said this would held create a world-class education system in the Commonwealth. This would also be the largest investment in the education sector in state history.

The Governor said the state’s record-breaking economic growth in 2021 proves Kentucky is a destination for leading global companies.

“We must meet this moment by ensuring we have a world-class education system to support our future workforce,” Gov. Beshear said. “Perhaps the most important step in ensuring we are never a flyover state ever again is investing in our teachers, schools and students. We are the destination, but to stay a world-class destination for world-class companies, we must have a world-class workforce. And that starts with education.”

