LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In a must-win bounce back game, Kentucky took care of business against Georgia 92-77.

TyTy Washington Jr. scored 17 points and had broke John Wall’s single-game assist record with 17 points.

Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 29 points and 17 rebounds in the win.

The Wildcats return to action on Tuesday at Vanderbilt.

Final stats from UK's 92-77 win over Georgia. (StatBroadcast)

