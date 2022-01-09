Showers moving out, cold air settling into the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a soggy Sunday across the mountains with widespread rain. Showers will continue moving out of the area this evening with frigid air following behind.

Tonight through Monday night

Showers will continue pushing out of the region this evening. We could see a few snowflakes on the backside of the rain, but this is not looking to be a big deal. We stay under a partly cloudy sky with temperatures falling quickly into the upper-teens and lower-20s.

Black ice will be possible through tonight and into your Monday morning commute. Any moisture left on the roads and bridges could freeze, so please use plenty of caution and drive slow if you have to be out.

Sunshine returns on Monday! We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. It will be a chilly day with highs in the mid-30s.

We stay dry under a mostly clear sky on Monday night. Another cold night is on tap with lows falling into the middle-teens.

Drying Out

This dry weather continues into Tuesday. We stay under mostly sunny skies with temperatures staying in the mid-30s.

Highs will be a touch warmer on Wednesday. We remain dry under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the upper-40s with lows falling into the lower-30s.

A stray shower or two is possible on Thursday, but most of us stay dry. Again, highs reach the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

We are looking to stay mostly dry on Friday under a partly cloudy sky. Highs remain in the mid-and-upper-40s.

Rain chances return on Saturday. Showers look likely under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the mid-40s.

Showers could linger into Sunday. It will be cooler with highs in the mid-30s.

