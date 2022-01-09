Saturday’s scores from across the mountains

(WYMT) - With All “A” Action all over the mountains, there was plenty of action on Saturday.

BOYS SCORES

Ballard 97, North Laurel 83

Barbourville 65, Williamsburg 64 (13th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)

Bell County 62, South Laurel 56

Breathitt County 75, Leslie County 64 (14th Region All “A” Semifinals)

Harlan 100, Red Bird 35 (13th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)

Hazard 60, Wolfe County 52 (14th Region All “A” Semifinals)

Knox Central 92, Montgomery County 59

Lawrence County 89, Floyd Central 63

Lynn Camp 73, Jackson County 64 (13th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)

Madison Central 74, Harlan County 70

Martin County 93, Pendleton County 60

Middlesboro 55, Pineville 49 (13th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)

Rockcastle County 98, Cordia 84

GIRLS SCORES

Knott Central 50, Buckhorn 37 (14th Region All “A” Semifinals)

Lawrence County 74, Floyd Central 55

Leslie County 76, Breathitt County 64 (14th Region All “A” Semifinals)

Pikeville 63, Prestonsburg 30 (15th Region All “A” Semifinals)

Sacred Heart 76, North Laurel 52

Shelby Valley 54, Jenkins 18 (15th Region All “A” Semifinals)

