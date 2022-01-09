Saturday’s scores from across the mountains
(WYMT) - With All “A” Action all over the mountains, there was plenty of action on Saturday.
BOYS SCORES
Ballard 97, North Laurel 83
Barbourville 65, Williamsburg 64 (13th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)
Bell County 62, South Laurel 56
Breathitt County 75, Leslie County 64 (14th Region All “A” Semifinals)
Harlan 100, Red Bird 35 (13th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)
Hazard 60, Wolfe County 52 (14th Region All “A” Semifinals)
Knox Central 92, Montgomery County 59
Lawrence County 89, Floyd Central 63
Lynn Camp 73, Jackson County 64 (13th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)
Madison Central 74, Harlan County 70
Martin County 93, Pendleton County 60
Middlesboro 55, Pineville 49 (13th Region All “A” Quarterfinals)
Rockcastle County 98, Cordia 84
GIRLS SCORES
Knott Central 50, Buckhorn 37 (14th Region All “A” Semifinals)
Lawrence County 74, Floyd Central 55
Leslie County 76, Breathitt County 64 (14th Region All “A” Semifinals)
Pikeville 63, Prestonsburg 30 (15th Region All “A” Semifinals)
Sacred Heart 76, North Laurel 52
Shelby Valley 54, Jenkins 18 (15th Region All “A” Semifinals)
