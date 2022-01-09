Rain causes multiple crashes on I-75
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - Slippery road conditions caused multiple crashes and a temporary shutdown on I-75, near Mount Vernon.
Minor injuries were reported in a two-car crash Sunday afternoon, near MM 58 Southbound. Both vehicles slid off the road.
According to officials with the Mount Vernon Fire Department, four more crashes also occurred: a two-car crash at the off-ramp of MM 59, another at MM 64 northbound, and a vehicle went over an embankment near MM 70.2 Northbound.
I-75 was closed due to a multiple car crash near MM 72 but has since reopened.
