Advertisement

Rain causes multiple crashes on I-75

mt vernon accidents
mt vernon accidents(mount vernon fire department)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - Slippery road conditions caused multiple crashes and a temporary shutdown on I-75, near Mount Vernon.

Minor injuries were reported in a two-car crash Sunday afternoon, near MM 58 Southbound. Both vehicles slid off the road.

According to officials with the Mount Vernon Fire Department, four more crashes also occurred: a two-car crash at the off-ramp of MM 59, another at MM 64 northbound, and a vehicle went over an embankment near MM 70.2 Northbound.

I-75 was closed due to a multiple car crash near MM 72 but has since reopened.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caution Tape
Human remains found in Perry County identified
Ford Pickup truck
Pulaski County Police asking for help identifying driver
What went wrong with snow response from road crews in central Kentucky?
Family who couldn't contact Norman Taylor on Thursday were praying he was merely stuck in...
Community mourns Huntington man killed in Kentucky crash
Officials are warning folks of sloppy conditions as snow melts across the Commonwealth.
Officials warn of dangers following flooding and snow melting

Latest News

Animal shelter workers say its better to surrender to shelters, than to rehome on Facebook or Craigslist
Jimmy Dean Gray
Laurel County man arrested after speeding near cars, first responders on snowy road
Less than a week after the tornado that brought this tree down, homeowners now have to deal...
Madison County community braces for potential flooding, after tornado and snow storm in the same week
It's been five years since the state of Kentucky handed over $15M to a private company, who has...
Kentucky senator seeks to recoup state’s $15M in EKY aluminum mill