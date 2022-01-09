Advertisement

Man killed, other injured, in Rowan County ATV crash

Coroner John Northcutt says Edward "Eddie" Ison, 65, from Morehead lost control on a...
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man died Friday after crashing a side-by-side in Rowan County.

Coroner John Northcutt says Edward “Eddie” Ison, 65, from Morehead lost control on a snow-covered road, hit a tree, and went over an embankment.

Northcutt says Ison died at the scene, and a passenger was taken to St. Claire Regional Medical Center with not life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, however Northcutt says it appears Ison lost control.

