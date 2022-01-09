Advertisement

Madison County community braces for potential flooding, after tornado and snow storm in the same week

By Grason Passmore
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A tornado, a snow storm, and now potential flooding, it’s more than enough to get people in Union City saying ‘oh my’.

“There was a huge pine tree across the street there at the church, it’s been there as long as I can remember. It got taken out in the tornado,” said Marty Sewell.

A volunteer fire firefighter and life-long Union City resident, Marty Sewell shows how much Saturday’s confirmed EF-1 tornado changed the community’s landscape. Like decades old trees...

“We actually had a couple trees in our fence row, you can see part of the cedar tree too that it took down.”

And building damage homeowners and Union City first responders had to find quick fixes to repair.

“Our roof here had peeled back and our insurance adjustor said it was our responsibility to prevent anymore damage so we had to bend down the metal and find a piece of metal to cover the holes up.”

Less than a week after the tornado, the region was hit by the winter storm. The homes and barns with tarps from tree damage were now facing a new threat: around 9 inches of snow.

“We just had to hope for the best and do what we could do.”

A hopeful spirit the community clings to again. This time as they brace for heavy rain.

“We had a local church like a year ago get flooded out. They had to strip down to the walls to repair and they still aren’t open yet. So there’s also the fear of the floods in this little area.”

But Sewell and his neighbors will weather this storm like they’ve done the others, together.

Sewell said they’ve been able to feed 400 in the community the past week.

Providing lunch and dinner for those impacted by the storms and the volunteers helping to repair the damage.

