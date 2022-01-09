Advertisement

Laurel County man arrested after speeding near cars, first responders on snowy road

Jimmy Dean Gray
Jimmy Dean Gray(Laurel County Sheriff's)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man was arrested Thursday on KY-472 near London.

Laurel County first responders were trying to clear crashes that occurred during the winter storm.

Traffic was stopped on KY-472 as a Laurel County fire truck was pulled from a ditch.

According to officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, a black Chevrolet Lumina drove in the wrong lane of traffic around cars that were stopped.

The car speeded around cars and other first responders on the road.

The Lumina slid off the road and into a ditch.

Jimmy Dean Gray was the driver. He was arrested and charged with four counts of wanton endangerment and reckless driving.

Gray was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

