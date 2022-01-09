Knott Central, Leslie County advance to 14th Region All “A” Girls title

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - In the first half of a busy day at Knott County Central High School, the hosting Lady Patriots and Leslie County Eagles advanced to the 14th Region Girls All “A” Championship.

Knott Central rode a fierce second quarter to beat Buckhorn, 50-37.

Leslie County stood out defensively to overcome Breathitt County, 76-64.

The two will meet in the championship at Knott Central on Sunday at 2 p.m.

