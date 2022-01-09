Advertisement

Kentucky lawmakers plan to fast track tornado-recovery aid

Aerial views show the damage dealt to Mayfield by a strong tornado.
Aerial views show the damage dealt to Mayfield by a strong tornado.(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - House Speaker David Osborne says Kentucky lawmakers will take up tornado-recovery legislation Monday.

He says the goal is to accelerate an initial round of assistance. Legislation introduced Saturday proposes $200 million of aid in response to the storms that devastated several Kentucky communities last month, killing 77 people.

Osborne says the House budget committee is set to review the package Monday.

The plan is to quickly pump $45 million into stricken communities, with $15 million for temporary housing and $30 million for schools.

Osborne says more rounds of the aid will be released later to help meet other recovery needs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caution Tape
Human remains found in Perry County identified
Ford Pickup truck
Pulaski County Police asking for help identifying driver
What went wrong with snow response from road crews in central Kentucky?
Family who couldn't contact Norman Taylor on Thursday were praying he was merely stuck in...
Community mourns Huntington man killed in Kentucky crash
mt vernon accidents
Rain causes multiple crashes on I-75

Latest News

DEPUTY ALEX SPENCER
Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy dies
empty classroom for winter break
Senate passes bill shifting key school governance decisions
FILE - A medical technician performs a nasal swab test on a motorist queued up in a line at a...
Health officials discuss steps moving forward after COVID-19 cases increase from Omicron variant
Ages 12 to 15 are now approved to get the COVID booster shot.
Health officials say the wait is decreased for COVID-19 booster
As temperatures dip well below freezing, the risk for flash freezing across the region is likely.
WATCH | Kentucky transportation crews prepare for widespread flash freezing and icy roads