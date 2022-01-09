Advertisement

Human remains found in Perry County identified

Caution Tape
Caution Tape(Will Thomas)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Human remains found in Perry County during the Fall of 2019 have been identified.

According to the Perry County Chief Deputy Coroner, human remains were found by a land surveyor near Chimney Rock Road in Hazard.

The remains were sent to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort and were later transferred to the Forensic Anthropology Center at the University of Tennessee.

With the help of DNA testing, the remains were identified as George Feltner.

Officials with the Perry County Coroner’s Office said no foul play is suspected.

