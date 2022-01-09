Health officials say the wait is decreased for COVID-19 booster

(WYMT) - The wait time has decreased for those looking to get their COVID-19 booster shot.

Beforehand, anyone taking Moderna or Pfizer, had to wait six months after their initial two doses.

Now, people taking either vaccine, must wait only five months.

Kentucky River District Health Department Director Scott Lockard said this is crucial against the Omicron variant.

“People can have Omicron and have very mild symptoms,” he said. “Lots of times, they don’t even know they’re sick until it shows up on a test. So, vaccination is still our key.”

Lockard said they hope this will help persuade more people to get their booster.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.