Health officials say the wait is decreased for COVID-19 booster

Ages 12 to 15 are now approved to get the COVID booster shot.
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The wait time has decreased for those looking to get their COVID-19 booster shot.

Beforehand, anyone taking Moderna or Pfizer, had to wait six months after their initial two doses.

Now, people taking either vaccine, must wait only five months.

Kentucky River District Health Department Director Scott Lockard said this is crucial against the Omicron variant.

“People can have Omicron and have very mild symptoms,” he said. “Lots of times, they don’t even know they’re sick until it shows up on a test. So, vaccination is still our key.”

Lockard said they hope this will help persuade more people to get their booster.

