Health officials discuss steps moving forward after COVID-19 cases increase from Omicron variant

(WYMT) - With the Omicron variant still prevalent across the Commonwealth, COVID-19 cases continue to increase

“We were back up to over 700 cases in our seven counties,” Kentucky River District Health Department Director Scott Lockard said. “So, that was the seventh highest total we’ve had since the pandemic began back in March 2020.”

Appalachian Regional Healthcare officials said they have seen more than 100 hospitalized.

“Now, this is still less than half of where we were at the peak with Delta,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Maria Braman said. “Unfortunately, we are seeing the curve go back up at this time.”

Lockard said everyone should refrain from using clothed masks moving forward.

“We really need to step up our game with masking,” he said. “Use an N95 respirator, a KN95 respirator, or high-grade surgical masks to really cut down on the transmission of the Omicron virus.”

Dr. Braman said she is worried about the amount of healthcare workers calling in sick.

“Using good practices both inside of our facility as well as outside,” she said. “Even though most of our staff is now vaccinated, most of our staff is not boosted. I think the last data I heard was about seven percent of our staff is boosted.”

Health officials add everyone should start using clinics to get tested and not the emergency room.

“We need to make sure that our fine partners there in the emergency room are doing what they need to focus on,” Lockard said. “Go to one of these urgent treatment centers, or the health department, or one of these other clinics, and we can do the testing for you.”

Lockard adds they still highly encourage washing your hands.

He said that not only significantly helps stop the spread of COVID, but other prominent illnesses during the winter season.

