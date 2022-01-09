Hazard, Breathitt County advance to the 14th Region Boys All “A” title
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard and Breathitt County picked up wins Saturday to advance to the 14th Region Boys All “A” Championship.
The Bulldogs beat Wolfe County 60-52 to advance. The Bobcats beat Leslie County 75-64 to move on.
Hazard and Breathitt County will play each other on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Knott County Central High School.
