Animal shelter workers say its better to surrender to shelters, than to rehome on Facebook or Craigslist

(Hailey Mach, KSNB)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Its not uncommon to see animals being given as gifts for the holidays, but many of the same animals end up being rehomed, returned, or surrendered to shelters once the newness wears off.

“The issue after Christmas you’ll see, of those who are given as gifts, 20 percent of those are either returned or rehomed,” said Tammy Noble, Board Chairman for the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter.

Noble said although its sad to see these animals surrendered, it can be a much safer alternative than rehoming the animal online.

“If you do get a pet, you do get one for Christmas, if you do get one anytime, and you do need to rehome it or its just not working out, a divorce, health issues, or whatever, bring them to shelter. Don’t give them away or rehome them on Facebook, don’t use Craigslist, its very dangerous,” she said.

Noble said that many individuals who work with dog fighting groups or testing labs lurk online to find free animals.

“You may think the shelter is the worst thing that can happen to an animal, but most of the animals we get here, they do find homes and its the best thing that could ever happen to them,” she added.

The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter is open from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

