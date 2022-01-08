Advertisement

University of Pikeville offering free COVID-19 testing for students, staff, and community members

Free COVID testing
Free COVID testing(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With the Omicron variant in full swing and students returning to campus, the University of Pikeville has partnered with Wild Health and the Pike County Health Department to offer free COVID-19 testing for students, staff, and community members.

This event will continue from Monday, January 10, until Thursday, January 13, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the UPIKE Fitness Center.

Tammy Riley, Public Health Director for the Pike County Health Department, said she has seen a great number of people come out to utilize this service.

“We’ve had a wonderful turnout, considering the weather, you know, the storm that hit, and the roads haven’t been the best, in spite of all of that, we’ve had some good foot traffic,” said Riley.

Riley added that COVID testing is just one of multiple safety precautions students should take as they return to classes.

“First and foremost, I’m gonna say get vaccinated,” she said. “That is the best tool we have in our toolbox to fight this virus.”

She continued to say that masking up when social distancing can’t be maintained and ensuring classes are well ventilated are some other great ways to combat COVID-19.

“I know it’s very cold out, but if you can crack a window, keep the fans moving, wash your hands frequently, and then of course, if you’re sick, stay home, stay in your dorm room, stay in your apartment,” she said.

This event does not require an appointment.

Riley added that the Pike County Health Department will be hosting free vaccination clinics for various Pike County communities in the near future.

