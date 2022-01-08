Sunny start to the weekend, but another round of rain ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a frigid start to the weekend, temperatures have rebounded nicely under sunny skies. However, this active start to 2022 continues with another round of rain on the way.

Tonight through Sunday night

Into tonight, clouds will begin to increase across the mountains. We stay mostly cloudy with lows falling into the mid-and-lower-30s. The majority of us stay dry tonight, but a few showers can not be ruled out, especially late tonight.

Keep the rain gear nearby on Sunday because a soggy day is in store. Showers are likely under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s. For now, rain amounts look to stay around one inch. Isolated flooding issues are possible, but we are not expecting widespread problems.

We start to dry out and clear out into Sunday night. Lows fall into the upper-teens and lower-20s under a partly cloudy sky.

Next Work Week Looking Nice

We finally get a break from the active weather into the next work week.

We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds on Monday. Highs will be chilly. We top out in the mid-30s with lows falling into the mid-teens.

Another gorgeous day is in store on Tuesday. We remain dry under plenty of sunshine and blue sky. Again, highs stay in the mid-30s.

The forecast doesn’t change much into Wednesday. We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper-40s.

Extended Forecast

We look to remain dry on Thursday with highs in the upper-40s.

Our next chance of rain comes on Friday. Scattered showers are likely towards the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures top out in the lower-50s.

Scattered showers could linger into Saturday, too. We stay mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s and lows in the mid-20s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.