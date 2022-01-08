From sledding to sliding: Pike County officials urge caution as snow day becomes icy night

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As the snow settles in across the region, many people are taking a break from the work week to enjoy the winter weather.

In Pikeville, students filled several areas, bringing out whatever they could use to sled down hills and enjoy a day out in the thick blanket of snow.

“Just playing in the snow, doing all the kid things we did when when we were in the first/second grade,” said Adreian Paul.

Paul, who is attending KYCOM but is originally from Canada, said it is like a breath of fresh air, taking him back home.

“I’ve lived in the US for about 10 years now, so it’s kind of nice to see snow on the ground again,” said Paul.

Many other students enjoyed the whiteout for the first time.

“We have a couple of people in our class from pretty far south, where it’s warm most of the time,” said KYCO student Gabe Ault. “I’m kind of used to the snow, but it’s really neat to see people that aren’t. Faces light up when they see it coming down and covering the ground.”

While the fun was a break from reality, emergency management officials urge people to remember the real problems that come with the freezing temperatures in the Friday night forecast.

“It makes it really tough, especially having had flooding recently, you have a lot of moisture,” said Emergency Management Deputy Director Nee Jackson. “What looks like water is probably going to be ice as the evening precedes.”

And, though the roads have been cleared in many areas across the county, he says caution is important and staying home when possible is highly encouraged.

“Those shoulders are- if there’s still snow on those shoulders- they’re still going to be treacherous,” said Jackson.

If there is an emergency, or someone is in need of a warm place to say, there are people to lend a hand. Jackson said sheriff’s deputies and local police officers will be available and warming stations are established through the night.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.