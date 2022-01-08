Officials in Knott County playing catch-up with severe weather

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With severe weather calming down, leaders in Knott County are having to play catch-up.

Roads are being plowed, damage is being assessed, and officials are hopeful the worst has passed.

Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said, thankfully, no one was hurt or killed by the weather.

He adds only one family had to be escorted out of their home.

“We were fortunate enough, we had our cabins at our Mine Made Adventure ATV Park,” Dobson said. “They come in handy, we were able to move that family there to safety. A good warm, dry place for those folks, that family.”

Facing flooding and then heavy snow, Dobson said it has been a difficult combination for the county.

“We’ve got a lot of flood damage and a lot of stuff that we still yet need to do but we had to start preparing for the snow,” he said. “Getting our plows ready and getting everything prepared for the snow because we knew it was coming. It’s just going to be another emergency situation.”

The county has sent five plow crews to work on clearing the roads of snow.

“We’re going back and salting some places. Trying to get some of the hills, some places yesterday we just couldn’t get up,” Dobson said. “It was too steep and just a dangerous time.”

Dobson said that amount of workers might not be enough.

“We got a great group though, everybody pulls their weight,” he said. “Always show up willing to help in the time of need. Nevertheless, we’re still a small crew, we got seven men.”

Dobson said he still feels concerned there could possibly be more weather on the way.

“We’re expecting the possibility of two inches of rain on top of that,” Dobson said. “The creeks and stuff just can’t stand it and they’re going to be filled right back up. Flooded again, I’m afraid.”

While trying to get everything fixed, Dobson said he is thankful for the county’s understanding.

“The snow and the flood right back, to back. I really appreciate everyone’s patience and there are a lot of people that’s reached out to us,” he said. “They understand that it may be a day or two before we can get to them.”

Dobson said he has applied for emergency funds to help fix some of the property damage caused by the severe weather.

