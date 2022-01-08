Advertisement

Officials in Knott County playing catch-up with severe weather

Officials in Knott County playing catch-up with severe weather
Officials in Knott County playing catch-up with severe weather(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With severe weather calming down, leaders in Knott County are having to play catch-up.

Roads are being plowed, damage is being assessed, and officials are hopeful the worst has passed.

Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said, thankfully, no one was hurt or killed by the weather.

He adds only one family had to be escorted out of their home.

“We were fortunate enough, we had our cabins at our Mine Made Adventure ATV Park,” Dobson said. “They come in handy, we were able to move that family there to safety. A good warm, dry place for those folks, that family.”

Facing flooding and then heavy snow, Dobson said it has been a difficult combination for the county.

“We’ve got a lot of flood damage and a lot of stuff that we still yet need to do but we had to start preparing for the snow,” he said. “Getting our plows ready and getting everything prepared for the snow because we knew it was coming. It’s just going to be another emergency situation.”

The county has sent five plow crews to work on clearing the roads of snow.

“We’re going back and salting some places. Trying to get some of the hills, some places yesterday we just couldn’t get up,” Dobson said. “It was too steep and just a dangerous time.”

Dobson said that amount of workers might not be enough.

“We got a great group though, everybody pulls their weight,” he said. “Always show up willing to help in the time of need. Nevertheless, we’re still a small crew, we got seven men.”

Dobson said he still feels concerned there could possibly be more weather on the way.

“We’re expecting the possibility of two inches of rain on top of that,” Dobson said. “The creeks and stuff just can’t stand it and they’re going to be filled right back up. Flooded again, I’m afraid.”

While trying to get everything fixed, Dobson said he is thankful for the county’s understanding.

“The snow and the flood right back, to back. I really appreciate everyone’s patience and there are a lot of people that’s reached out to us,” he said. “They understand that it may be a day or two before we can get to them.”

Dobson said he has applied for emergency funds to help fix some of the property damage caused by the severe weather.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to clear roads following snow in the region
Officials: County roads in one Eastern Kentucky county closed due to winter storm
Ford Pickup truck
Pulaski County Police asking for help identifying driver
Interstate 75 in Whitley County reopened after Friday morning crash
What went wrong with snow response from road crews in central Kentucky?
More than 11,000 new COVID cases in Kentucky, breaks record again

Latest News

Officials are warning folks of sloppy conditions as snow melts across the Commonwealth.
Officials warn of dangers following flooding and snow melting
Free COVID testing
University of Pikeville offering free COVID-19 testing for students, staff, and community members
Several legislators said that the maps were created with a lack of input, and the process was...
Kentucky lawmakers send redistricting plans to governor
“But what we started with this morning was ranked roads in the neighborhoods, and we are gonna...
Lexington crews continue to clear roads as they prepare for the next storm