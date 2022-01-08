Lexington crews continue to clear roads as they prepare for the next storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After almost 10 inches of snow fell in Fayette County two days ago, Lexington Streets and Roads have worked hard to try and clear this mess.

“But what we started with this morning was ranked roads in the neighborhoods, and we are gonna work our way back through the neighborhoods to some major roads. Putting down salt, plowing where necessary, and then we are gonna reverse the order,” said Rob Allen, Director of Lexington Streets and Roads.

Allen says his team is full of superstars who have been getting things back to normal and will continue to clear things up into the evening ahead of the next storm.

“We do have a night shift reporting tonight, and dayshift remains, you know, in flux. It depends on if the rain and temperatures help us,” said Allen.

Though the sun was out for most of the day, it’s essential to keep in mind that some spots in the shade may still have ice and to slow down.

“Apparently, there was an accident earlier on Tate’s Creek and Man O War. Some of the areas are shady... they still have slush on them, and the folks are driving way too fast. It’s not the Indy 500 yet,” said Allen

As Sunday’s storm leaves us with another arctic blast of air, the potential for flash freezing remains into the week.

“When the temperatures drop a little bit below freezing, boom, you’ve got black ice or ice on the roads, in the wheel ruts, or ponding and it is a significant hazard for roadway travel,” said Allen.

Lexington Streets and Roads will be ready late Sunday night and early Monday morning to treat potential icy spots left behind and new ones as temperatures plummet again.

