Advertisement

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office C.O.A.S.Ts through winter storms

Many areas of Kentucky saw upwards of six inches of snow and ice throughout Thursday afternoon.
Many areas of Kentucky saw upwards of six inches of snow and ice throughout Thursday afternoon.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - With snowstorms impacting most of Kentucky, Floyd County was also hit with several inches of ice. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has been busy assisting folks of all ages with transportation, power, heating, and much more.

“The last count, we had got out of our vehicles and physically assisted 75 vehicles up and down hills on US 23 and KY 80,” said Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt. “It’s really concerning to people when they see wet snow or hear of wet snow, they start panicking, like, ‘oh my God, what if my power goes out? Do I have a backup?’”

Along with concerns about snow, many have concerns about elderly Floyd Countians, but the sheriff’s office’s “Check on a Senior Today” or C.O.A.S.T program ensures seniors are safe year-round and especially during severe weather.

“[Seniors] started yesterday at 2:00, some of them calling saying, ‘listen I need milk, I’m afraid I’m going to be stuck couple days’,” said Sheriff Hunt. “or ‘my medicines called in, can deputy so and so go pick it up?’, so we started yesterday about 2:00 taking phone calls from our seniors who pretty much just tell us what they want and we do it.”

Sheriff Hunt says there are approximately 50 seniors that the office checks on daily during this severe weather and the deputies are more than happy to go out and interact with them.

“It’s just a service that we owe to our people,” said Sheriff Hunt. “We love providing it to them.”

Sheriff Hunt also says you can call the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office or visit its website to find out more about the C.O.A.S.T program and how to nominate a family member or neighbor.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of I-75 shut down through Kentucky due to weather conditions
The further south and east you are, the better the chances you have for higher accumulations....
Winter storm on the way, several inches of snow likely across the region
Crews work to clear roads following snow in the region
Officials: County roads in one Eastern Kentucky county closed due to winter storm
Credit: Kentucky Power
‘I would have drowned’: Kentucky Power Lineman saves woman from sinking car
The further south and east you are, the better the chances you have for higher accumulations....
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as snow continues to fall

Latest News

As the snow settles after people enjoyed a snow day, it is the night ahead that worries many...
From sledding to sliding: Pike County officials urge caution as snow day becomes icy night
ICE
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office C.O.A.S.Ts through winter storms - 6p
Leaving a drip on the faucet is a good way to prevent frozen pipes.
Tips to avoid frozen pipes as temperatures drop
As temperatures drop, the county is opening warming stations to help those in need.
Post-snow warming stations pop up in Pike County