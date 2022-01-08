Advertisement

Coroner identifies woman found dead in Nicholasville home; suspect still on the run

The Jessamine County coroner said Lydia Cassady was shot to death.
The Jessamine County coroner said Lydia Cassady was shot to death.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT has learned the name of the woman killed in Nicholasville this week.

The Jessamine County coroner said Lydia Cassady was shot to death. The coroner said her longtime boyfriend, Kenneth Strange, is still on the run.

Police continue search for murder suspect on the run; should be considered armed & dangerous

In Ohio, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, near Dayton, posted a missing person alert Friday for a Shirley Shoemaker. She’s the woman believed to be with Kenneth Strange.

Nicholasville police said Strange may be driving a black 2019 Jeep Renegade. If you see him or Shoemaker, or know anything about this case, you’re asked to call police.

