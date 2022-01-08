Community mourns Huntington man killed in Kentucky crash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Loved ones who couldn’t contact Norman Taylor on Thursday were praying he was merely stuck in backed-up traffic with a dead cell phone battery.

Taylor was on his way from his home in Huntington to Nashville for a hardware convention.

After the snowstorm hit, roads became treacherous, and close to 70 vehicles were involved in collisions on I-64 between Mount Sterling and Winchester, Kentucky.

Taylor’s wife Kim says she last spoke with her husband while he was in Morehead before all those accidents.

“The hours were passing, and we hadn’t heard from Norman,” Taylor’s friend Tim Dean said. “His wife hadn’t heard from him.”

Dean says around 10 p.m. Thursday, the Clark County coroner notified Kim that her husband had died in a car accident.

“You’re never prepared for anything like this, no matter who it is,” Dean said. “It’s almost like a dream. It still is like a dream.”

He says Taylor faithfully served at the First Church of the Nazarene in Huntington.

“He was a friend to everybody,” Dean said. “He never met a stranger.”

Taylor’s wife Kim tells WSAZ he was the man who stole her heart, and he was incredibly special and caring.

“Norman will be remembered for his love for his fellow man,” Dean said.

Brian Baer with Evangelistic Outreach had a lifelong friendship with Taylor.

“He was a prankster,” Baer said. “He loved to pull jokes on people.”

Baer says Taylor was often involved in working with youth ministry.

“It’s extremely heartbreaking, because he was a prayer warrior in my life,” Baer said. “Very often he’d encourage me with a text or Facebook message.”

“We know where he’s at now,” Dean said. “We have to remember that, because that’s what’s going to get us through. We’ll see him again some day.”

Taylor is also survived by a son.

Further details about the accident have not been released.

