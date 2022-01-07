Advertisement

What went wrong with snow response from road crews in central Kentucky?

(wkyt)
By Garrett Wymer
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The snow has stopped, but many across our region are still feeling the effects of the storm.

Thousands of drivers in multiple locations were stuck for hours. Some didn’t get home until early Friday morning.

Two major problem areas in central Kentucky were I-64 in Clark County and Montgomery County, and I-75 at the Fayette-Madison County line. Traffic was backed up from the Clays Ferry Bridge all the way past exit 104, which is about six miles.

MORE >> WKYT team coverage of road conditions after heavy snowfall

Transportation crews have been working 12-hour shifts, and their work is still not done.

Cars and trucks were moving slowly again Friday on I-75 at the Clays Ferry Bridge. The hill there, officials said, needed an extra helping of salt on this frigid day.

“The roads are very icy. A lot of stretches aren’t plowed right. So it’s just causing people pretty much to stay in one lane,” said Pamela Springer-Johnson, who is from Michigan.

Still, it’s better than much of Thursday. It was basically a parking lot at the Fayette-Madison County line.

It was a similar scene on I-64 in Clark and Montgomery Counties. The Montgomery County Sheriff said at least 50 cars were involved in a pile-up. By midnight, they’d cleared at least 500 cars caught in the back-up. Some drivers were stuck for more than 15 hours.

Natasha Lacy, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 7 whose area includes both of those major problem spots, said heavy snow, heavy traffic and frigid temperatures were not a good mix.

The issues began not long after the snow started falling, and it came down hard. WKYT’s Garrett Wymer asked if crews should have done more.

“There’s not anything more that could’ve been done. Everything possible was put into place. Every preparation was made. Crews have worked diligently. There is nothing more that could’ve been done,” Lacy said.

And with plenty of notice for the snowstorm, Lacy stressed that in a situation like that, more people need to stay home unless they have to be out.

Jack-knifed semis and other crashes were big culprits. On Friday, it’s slick conditions, particularly with the hill at the Clays Ferry Bridge.

Drivers are taking it slow, and it could be tomorrow before we really start to see a difference there. Temperatures above freezing should really help.

With frigid temperatures continuing overnight, though, officials are warning of black ice, even on areas that have already been cleared.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of I-75 shut down through Kentucky due to weather conditions
The further south and east you are, the better the chances you have for higher accumulations....
Winter storm on the way, several inches of snow likely across the region
Crews work to clear roads following snow in the region
Officials: County roads in one Eastern Kentucky county closed due to winter storm
Credit: Kentucky Power
‘I would have drowned’: Kentucky Power Lineman saves woman from sinking car
The further south and east you are, the better the chances you have for higher accumulations....
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as snow continues to fall

Latest News

As temperatures drop, the county is opening warming stations to help those in need.
Post-snow warming stations pop up in Pike County
Snow Fun at 6pm
Snow Fun at 6pm
Ford Pickup truck
Pulaski County Police asking for help identifying driver
More than 11,000 new COVID cases in Kentucky, breaks record again