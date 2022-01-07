WATCH: WYMT team coverage of 2022′s first major winter storm

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re just six days into the new year and 2022 has already struck a very different tone, with the first major winter storm of the season blanketing the mountains with between four and eight inches of light, powdery snow.

WYMT reporters and meteorologists were spread across the coverage area Thursday evening and Thursday night providing the latest as the snow moved through the region.

After the snow ended, bitterly cold air moved in, dropping temperatures in the teens with some spots seeing wind chills in the lower single digits.

Because of this, Governor Andy Beshear issued a State of Emergency as the storm moved through, the second within the year’s first week.

The first declaration came after tornadoes and flooding struck the state on New Year’s Day, an event Pike County officials are still trying to recover from. Thursday’s winter storm caused county officials to put repairs on hold in order to prepare infrastructure for 2022′s first big winter storm.

Elsewhere, road crews across the mountains were getting their vehicles in order, preparing to help clear and salt roads before and after the snow moved through.

