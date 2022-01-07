Advertisement

WATCH: WYMT team coverage of 2022′s first major winter storm

By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re just six days into the new year and 2022 has already struck a very different tone, with the first major winter storm of the season blanketing the mountains with between four and eight inches of light, powdery snow.

WYMT reporters and meteorologists were spread across the coverage area Thursday evening and Thursday night providing the latest as the snow moved through the region.

After the snow ended, bitterly cold air moved in, dropping temperatures in the teens with some spots seeing wind chills in the lower single digits.

Because of this, Governor Andy Beshear issued a State of Emergency as the storm moved through, the second within the year’s first week.

The first declaration came after tornadoes and flooding struck the state on New Year’s Day, an event Pike County officials are still trying to recover from. Thursday’s winter storm caused county officials to put repairs on hold in order to prepare infrastructure for 2022′s first big winter storm.

Elsewhere, road crews across the mountains were getting their vehicles in order, preparing to help clear and salt roads before and after the snow moved through.

You can watch all of our coverage from Thursday in the playlist above.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of I-75 shut down through Kentucky due to weather conditions
The further south and east you are, the better the chances you have for higher accumulations....
Winter storm on the way, several inches of snow likely across the region
Credit: Kentucky Power
‘I would have drowned’: Kentucky Power Lineman saves woman from sinking car
Highway 7 closed in Morgan County due to crash
Crews work to clear roads following snow in the region
Officials: County roads in one Eastern Kentucky county closed due to winter storm

Latest News

One year later Christmas Day bombing survivors still struggle financially, where’s all the donated money?
Snow in the Eastern Kentucky Mountains - January 6, 2022
Around five inches of snow reported county-wide.
Campbell County drivers urge caution amid winter weather
Blood donations at BG Ballpark.
Winter weather and omicron variant impact blood drives and supply