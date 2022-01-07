Advertisement

Unemployment rates fall in all 120 Kentucky counties

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky officials said unemployment rates fell in all 120 Kentucky counties between November 2020 and November 2021.

Woodford County in Central Kentucky had the state’s lowest jobless rate at 2%.

The report was issued Thursday by the Kentucky Center for Statistics.

The next lowest rate was in Scott County at 2.2%.

Magoffin County in Eastern Kentucky had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 9%.

It was followed by Breathitt County at 7%.

