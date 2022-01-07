Advertisement

Snow leads to travel issues in many Southern Kentucky counties

Slow going on I-75 southbound
Slow going on I-75 southbound(WXIX)
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Driving in Southern Kentucky was treacherous on Friday.

Interstate 75 was closed early Friday morning at the 15-mile marker because of a crash but has since reopened.

There were also traffic issues on Highway 25 in Corbin, leaving the southbound lanes closed for at least ten miles.

Police say all of these wrecks send a strong message about how quickly you can find yourself in trouble.

“A lot of times we make excuses to get out. And when we get home we can brag about, we got out on the roads, man they sure were bad. Honestly we just need to stay home if we don’t need to get out,” Dep. Gilbert Acciardo with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials were still urging people to stay home Friday, but many said they had work or important appointments to make.

“If it’s an emergency or if your employment says you have to be there, that’s one thing. A lot of these collisions it’s not people going to work, it’s they are out and about,” Acciardo said.

Officers said most of the crashes on Friday were non-injury or only involved minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of I-75 shut down through Kentucky due to weather conditions
The further south and east you are, the better the chances you have for higher accumulations....
Winter storm on the way, several inches of snow likely across the region
Crews work to clear roads following snow in the region
Officials: County roads in one Eastern Kentucky county closed due to winter storm
Credit: Kentucky Power
‘I would have drowned’: Kentucky Power Lineman saves woman from sinking car
The further south and east you are, the better the chances you have for higher accumulations....
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as snow continues to fall

Latest News

More than 11,000 new COVID cases in Kentucky, breaks record again
Harlan County officials deal with power outages caused from over 7 inches of snow
‘If you don’t have to get out, don’t’: Harlan County officials urge caution on roads
Road Work
‘Its a terrible thing on top of a disaster’: Breathitt County Judge-Executive on impact of heavy snowfall after floods
Governor Andy Beshear signs bill moving back candidate filing deadline