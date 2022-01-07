Snow leads to travel issues in many Southern Kentucky counties

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Driving in Southern Kentucky was treacherous on Friday.

Interstate 75 was closed early Friday morning at the 15-mile marker because of a crash but has since reopened.

There were also traffic issues on Highway 25 in Corbin, leaving the southbound lanes closed for at least ten miles.

Police say all of these wrecks send a strong message about how quickly you can find yourself in trouble.

“A lot of times we make excuses to get out. And when we get home we can brag about, we got out on the roads, man they sure were bad. Honestly we just need to stay home if we don’t need to get out,” Dep. Gilbert Acciardo with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials were still urging people to stay home Friday, but many said they had work or important appointments to make.

“If it’s an emergency or if your employment says you have to be there, that’s one thing. A lot of these collisions it’s not people going to work, it’s they are out and about,” Acciardo said.

Officers said most of the crashes on Friday were non-injury or only involved minor injuries.

