Skies clear today, but bitter cold temperatures linger

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While sunshine will appear for us today, it’s not going to do much for our temperatures as the cold weather continues.

Today and Tonight

Icy roads are still an issue across the region this morning, so be extra careful if you have to be out. Road crews have worked all night to get them in better shape, but some of them probably haven’t even been touched yet.

Temperatures will probably start in the teens or even single digits for some this morning and won’t move much even with sunshine later. We should top out in the low to mid-20s, so don’t expect much snowmelt to happen.

With the snowpack still likely to be on the ground tonight, lows will make another deep run into the teens and may even make single digits for some.

Weekend Forecast

We finally get back above freezing on Saturday. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 40s with more sunshine. Clouds and rain chances will increase on Saturday night ahead of our next system on Sunday. Lows will drop to around 40.

Depending on how much rain we get Sunday, we could have some issues. Melting snow and a couple of inches of rain could set us up for more flooding. We’re going to keep a very close eye on it and keep you posted. Highs will get close to 50 before falling as a cold front comes through.

Extended Forecast

After a few clouds Monday morning, sunshine takes back over but it stays cold behind the front. Highs will only be in the mid-30s. Sunshine continues through most of next week with highs gradually climbing back toward the 50-degree mark.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.