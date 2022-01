LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Outgoing Kentucky wide receiver Isaiah Epps has found a new home.

According to a report from KINB-FM, the CBS Sports Radio affiliate in Oklahoma City, Epps will be transferring to Tulsa.

Tulsa native and Kentucky Wildcats WR Isaiah Epps has transferred to the University of Tulsa. @TulsaFootball @russellmilesp @JenksFootball pic.twitter.com/JAEvqDcB3i — OKC CBS Sports 105.3FM (@OKCCBSSPORTS105) January 7, 2022

Epps missed the Citrus Bowl after a car accident over Christmas Break. He finished with 11 catches for 171 yards in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.