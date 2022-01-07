Pulaski County Police asking for help identifying driver

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in identifying the driver of a Ford Pickup truck.

The truck was doing donuts in the parking lot of Nancy Elementary School around 11:55 p.m. on Thursday.

The truck destroyed $500 in traffic cones which are used to direct cars during parent pick up and drop off.

If you have any information on the identity of the driver or the owner of the truck, you can call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 606-678-5145.

You can also leave a tip on their website. All tips will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.