Advertisement

Pulaski County Police asking for help identifying driver

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in identifying the driver of a Ford Pickup truck.

The truck was doing donuts in the parking lot of Nancy Elementary School around 11:55 p.m. on Thursday.

The truck destroyed $500 in traffic cones which are used to direct cars during parent pick up and drop off.

If you have any information on the identity of the driver or the owner of the truck, you can call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 606-678-5145.

You can also leave a tip on their website. All tips will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of I-75 shut down through Kentucky due to weather conditions
The further south and east you are, the better the chances you have for higher accumulations....
Winter storm on the way, several inches of snow likely across the region
Crews work to clear roads following snow in the region
Officials: County roads in one Eastern Kentucky county closed due to winter storm
Credit: Kentucky Power
‘I would have drowned’: Kentucky Power Lineman saves woman from sinking car
The further south and east you are, the better the chances you have for higher accumulations....
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as snow continues to fall

Latest News

As temperatures drop, the county is opening warming stations to help those in need.
Post-snow warming stations pop up in Pike County
Snow Fun at 6pm
Snow Fun at 6pm
What went wrong with snow response from road crews in central Kentucky?
More than 11,000 new COVID cases in Kentucky, breaks record again