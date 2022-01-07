Advertisement

Post-snow warming stations pop up in Pike County

As temperatures drop, the county is opening warming stations to help those in need.
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As snow settles across the region and cool temperatures continue through the night, Pike County officials are opening area senior citizen’s centers to help keep the community warm.

The Belfry, Elkhorn City, Shelby Valley and Kimper Senior Citizens Centers will be staffed from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. to welcome anyone in need.

According to Emergency Management Deputy Director Nee Jackson, many people will see a need for shelter as the temperature drops. He said the communities have been through a lot in the last week alone and he hopes this will serve as a little extra warmth for those in need.

“They will be staffed from seven to seven, for folks that are out there. And if they have problems with the heat, or if they’re out for whatever reason and they get cold. If their heat’s not working properly, they can go to those centers,” said Jackson.

Jackson said anyone in an emergency situation should call the sheriff’s department or 911, and anyone attempting to travel should use extra caution as the roads will likely freeze over in the late hours.

