NKY officer arrested after chatting online with detective he thought was a minor

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A now-former police officer who was assigned to the Augusta Independent School has been arrested on charges that he engaged in sexual chats online with an undercover detective who he believed was an underage girl.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Hill, 29, of Hebron, used social media to engage in sexually explicit conversations with a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

Hill did not know he was actually chatting with an undercover task force officer from Minnesota.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the conversations spanned several days and Hill described sexual acts he wanted to perform on the girl.

Hill admitted that he was a police officer while chatting with the undercover officer, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The mere fact, in this case, we had an adult who was speaking unlawfully with who they thought was a 15-year-old female is something we won’t tolerate,” Lt. Ridgell explained. “No matter his background, and where he may come from, or what his profession is, the act within itself is something we’re going to investigate. If it materializes in an arrest, we’re going to place those people under arrest.”

Detectives later confirmed that Hill worked as a police officer with the Augusta Police Department.

Chief Charles Blackmar Jr. said in a statement that Hill is no longer part of their department “effective immediately.”

Hill, who joined the department in August of 2021, was one of three officers assigned to the Augusta Independent School, according to police.

Chief Blackmar says the department is talking with the school district’s superintendent and Augusta Independent School’s principal.

Hill was charged with one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities.

He is being held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $15,000 cash bond.

