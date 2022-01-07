Advertisement

More than 11,000 new COVID cases in Kentucky, breaks record again

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In the state’s Friday COVID-19 report, Governor Andy Beshear’s office announced the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases and the highest positivity rate since the beginning of the pandemic for the fifth time in a row.

The Commonwealth reported 11,358 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Friday, bringing the case total to 915,881.

1,878 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,856 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 423 people remain in the ICU, with 223 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 24.45%.

The Governor also announced 39 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 12,358.

119 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Jefferson County leads the state with an incidence rate of 236 per 100,000 people. Menifee is the only county in the orange.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

