Advertisement

Man accused of trying to abduct a 9-year-old girl from Pa. school bus stop

Police said the student fought with the man and was able to break free as the school bus arrived.
Police said the student fought with the man and was able to break free as the school bus arrived.(PIXEL2013 via Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – Officers arrested a man accused of trying to abduct a child from a school bus stop in Pennsylvania Thursday.

According to the Coraopolis Police Department, 40-year-old William Goring allegedly went behind a 9-year-old girl standing at the bus stop, covered her mouth, grabbed her by the hair and walked her away.

Police said the student fought with Goring and was able to break free as the school bus arrived.

Goring was charged with attempted kidnapping, attempting to interfere with the custody of a child, unlawful restraining, false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

According to police, Goring was a stranger to the girl.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of I-75 shut down through Kentucky due to weather conditions
The further south and east you are, the better the chances you have for higher accumulations....
Winter storm on the way, several inches of snow likely across the region
Crews work to clear roads following snow in the region
Officials: County roads in one Eastern Kentucky county closed due to winter storm
Credit: Kentucky Power
‘I would have drowned’: Kentucky Power Lineman saves woman from sinking car
The further south and east you are, the better the chances you have for higher accumulations....
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as snow continues to fall

Latest News

An Amber Alert for a missing 6-year-old in North Carolina has been canceled. Officials said he...
Missing 6-year-old in North Carolina has been found; Amber Alert canceled
More than 11,000 new COVID cases in Kentucky, breaks record again
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
Ahmaud Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
Two brothers died, likely by carbon monoxide poisoning, during a power outage in Maryland.
Two brothers die trying to stay warm during power outage in Maryland
Harlan County officials deal with power outages caused from over 7 inches of snow
‘If you don’t have to get out, don’t’: Harlan County officials urge caution on roads