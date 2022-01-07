Advertisement

Man accused of stealing bleachers, dragging them with his car

By Lee Peck and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Officers with the Mobile Police Department pulled over a 60-year-old man who was spotted dragging a set of stadium bleachers with his car.

According to WALA, Michael McClellan is accused of taking the bleachers from Lyons Park in the middle of the day.

It is unclear why the man allegedly took the bleachers, but they have since been returned to the park.

McClellan was arrested and charged with first degree property theft.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of I-75 shut down through Kentucky due to weather conditions
The further south and east you are, the better the chances you have for higher accumulations....
Winter storm on the way, several inches of snow likely across the region
Crews work to clear roads following snow in the region
Officials: County roads in one Eastern Kentucky county closed due to winter storm
Credit: Kentucky Power
‘I would have drowned’: Kentucky Power Lineman saves woman from sinking car
The further south and east you are, the better the chances you have for higher accumulations....
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as snow continues to fall

Latest News

A fire truck moves through the remains of homes burned by wildfires after they ripped through a...
Biden to survey Colorado wildfire damage, comfort victims
James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4, unable to meet a $500,000 bond....
Parents charged in fatal Mich. school shooting lose request to get out of jail on lower bail
FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier...
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies
Former governor Andrew Cuomo didn’t speak during the hearing, which lasted just a few minutes.
Judge dismisses groping case against former NY Gov. Cuomo