‘Its a terrible thing on top of a disaster’: Breathitt County Judge-Executive on impact of heavy snowfall after floods

Road Work
Road Work(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Many areas of Breathitt County were impacted by flood water last weekend and with the recent snowfall, several people Breathitt County will be stuck in their homes longer than anticipated.

“The ground was already saturated to begin with, so I mean, its a terrible thing on top of a disaster,” said Breathitt County Judge-Executive Jeff Noble.

Noble said he has maintenance crews out clearing and salting roadways, but many side roads still need extra assistance.

He added that maintenance crews are trying the best they can to clear out these areas.

“It’s just heart wrenching and what’s been bothering me the worst is that we’ve got people that still cant get out right now, and one holler probably has 25 homes in it,” said Noble. “You just worry about medical attention, fire, and those people can’t get out. Its just terrible.”

Noble added that its important for everyone to check in on their neighbors and to lend a helping hand.

If you are stuck in your home and face an emergency, he said you can reach out to his office at (606) 666-3815 or you can contact Breathitt County Sheriff John Holland at (606) 272-2540.

