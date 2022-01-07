Advertisement

Interstate 75 shut down in Whitley County due to crash involving “multiple vehicles”

(Gray)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash involving several cars has part of a busy interstate shut down in Whitley County.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Post 11 said on their Facebook page Interstate 75 at milepoint 15 would be shutdown until crews could assess and clear the scene. We’re told it could take at least two hours.

In the meantime, crews are diverting traffic on to U.S. 25 at Exit 25.

This is a developing story.

