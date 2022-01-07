Advertisement

‘If you don’t have to get out, don’t’: Harlan County officials urge caution on roads

Harlan County officials deal with power outages caused from over 7 inches of snow
Harlan County officials deal with power outages caused from over 7 inches of snow(WYMT)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The winter storm that swept through the Commonwealth on Thursday may cause dangerous road conditions for parts of Harlan County for the next few days.

The main roads throughout most of the county were cleared off Friday and drivers were able to get around with ease.

However, officials are warning, after the sun goes down, the wet roads are expected to freeze again, especially at higher elevations.

”If you don’t have to get out, don’t. If you do have to get out, travel slowly, allow yourself extra time to come to a stop and just watch for other drivers,” Harlan Chief of Police, Winston Yeary said. “We’ve helped some stranded drivers starting yesterday get home. As far as any collisions, we’ve been lucky, we’ve not had any collisions here in the city.”

Temperatures are supposed to warm up on Saturday, officials hope this will help improve road conditions.

”Maybe tomorrow it’s supposed to start warming up so we should be better off by then, but the road crews have done an excellent job keeping the roads open and keeping salt down and scraping and really they’ve made it passable,” Yeary said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of I-75 shut down through Kentucky due to weather conditions
The further south and east you are, the better the chances you have for higher accumulations....
Winter storm on the way, several inches of snow likely across the region
Crews work to clear roads following snow in the region
Officials: County roads in one Eastern Kentucky county closed due to winter storm
Credit: Kentucky Power
‘I would have drowned’: Kentucky Power Lineman saves woman from sinking car
The further south and east you are, the better the chances you have for higher accumulations....
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as snow continues to fall

Latest News

More than 11,000 new COVID cases in Kentucky, breaks record again
Slow going on I-75 southbound
Snow leads to travel issues in many Southern Kentucky counties
Road Work
‘Its a terrible thing on top of a disaster’: Breathitt County Judge-Executive on impact of heavy snowfall after floods
Governor Andy Beshear signs bill moving back candidate filing deadline