‘If you don’t have to get out, don’t’: Harlan County officials urge caution on roads

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The winter storm that swept through the Commonwealth on Thursday may cause dangerous road conditions for parts of Harlan County for the next few days.

The main roads throughout most of the county were cleared off Friday and drivers were able to get around with ease.

However, officials are warning, after the sun goes down, the wet roads are expected to freeze again, especially at higher elevations.

”If you don’t have to get out, don’t. If you do have to get out, travel slowly, allow yourself extra time to come to a stop and just watch for other drivers,” Harlan Chief of Police, Winston Yeary said. “We’ve helped some stranded drivers starting yesterday get home. As far as any collisions, we’ve been lucky, we’ve not had any collisions here in the city.”

Temperatures are supposed to warm up on Saturday, officials hope this will help improve road conditions.

”Maybe tomorrow it’s supposed to start warming up so we should be better off by then, but the road crews have done an excellent job keeping the roads open and keeping salt down and scraping and really they’ve made it passable,” Yeary said.

