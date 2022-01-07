Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Woman shot after man’s gun accidentally discharges at Ohio shooting range

By Chris Anderson and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A man shot himself and injured a woman after his firearm accidentally discharged at a shooting range, police said.

WOIO obtained a video from the Parma Police Department showing the shooting at the Parma Armory Shooting Center on Dec. 23.

Officers said a single bullet from the man’s 9mm Glock 17 handgun went through his hand and into the woman’s stomach area and leg.

The video showed staff members rushing to the aid of the two after hearing the gunshot.

The two were treated at a nearby hospital and released.

The man and woman are related, and police said the woman declined to pursue any charges in the case.

The shooting range has offered both of them complimentary firearms safety classes.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of I-75 shut down through Kentucky due to weather conditions
The further south and east you are, the better the chances you have for higher accumulations....
Winter storm on the way, several inches of snow likely across the region
Crews work to clear roads following snow in the region
Officials: County roads in one Eastern Kentucky county closed due to winter storm
Credit: Kentucky Power
‘I would have drowned’: Kentucky Power Lineman saves woman from sinking car
The further south and east you are, the better the chances you have for higher accumulations....
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as snow continues to fall

Latest News

A fire truck moves through the remains of homes burned by wildfires after they ripped through a...
Biden to survey Colorado wildfire damage, comfort victims
James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4, unable to meet a $500,000 bond....
Parents charged in fatal Mich. school shooting lose request to get out of jail on lower bail
FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier...
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies
Former governor Andrew Cuomo didn’t speak during the hearing, which lasted just a few minutes.
Judge dismisses groping case against former NY Gov. Cuomo
Michael McClellan is accused of taking the bleachers from Lyons Park in the middle of they day.
Man accused of stealing bleachers, dragging them with his car