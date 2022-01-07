Governor Andy Beshear signs bill moving back candidate filing deadline

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear signed a legislation pushing back this year’s filing deadline for political candidates in Kentucky. It’s a necessary step as lawmakers rush to finish redistricting. The measure shifts the filing deadline to Jan. 25 for this year only. Without the quick legislative action, the filing deadline would have been Friday, January 7 - coming before the new legislative and congressional maps take effect. Lawmakers are hoping to wrap up redistricting work Saturday by sending the measures to the governor. The bill resetting the filing deadline cleared the Republican-dominated legislature on Thursday. The bill took effect after the governor’s signature.

