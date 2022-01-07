Frigid cold continues before weekend rebound

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our snow is long gone around the mountains, but the frigid air continues through the remainder of tonight. However, we’re back above freezing quite soon as another system heads toward us for the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clear skies continue as we go through tonight, and because of that we’re remaining well below normal as we head into tonight. Clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to fall once again into the middle to upper teens as we head into the overnight hours.

Things turn around big time into the day on Saturday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure that was over us today starts to shift to the east for Saturday. This will bring moisture and warmer air up from the Gulf of Mexico. That will increase clouds across the region into tomorrow night, but also bring highs up back to where they should be for this time of year, into the middle to upper 40s. As clouds continue to overspread the region throughout the night, lows won’t fall a ton, only into the middle and upper 30s.

The Weekend and Beyond

Another system looks to bring precip chances back to the mountains, but this time, we’ll be more than warm enough for plain old rain. Southerly winds will continue to bring mild air and moisture into the region, allowing highs to top out into the upper 40s to near 50°. With the extra moisture, we could see some brief pockets of heavy rain as an area of showers moves through the region during the afternoon and evening hours. I don’t necessarily expect widespread issues, but we will have to watch for local high water issues by piling rain on top of snowmelt...on top of an already wet ground. We’re back in the middle 30s overnight on Sunday.

Our cold front finally pushes through the region early Monday morning, keeping temperatures from warming much past the lower 40s for daytime highs. Skies continue to clear, with one last push of cold air moving in Monday night, dropping lows to near 20°. After this, things are mostly tranquil with highs in the lower to middle 40s with mostly sunny skies for much of the rest of the week.

