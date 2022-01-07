Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky road crews hard at work Friday morning following snowstorm

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County road crews spent Thursday night and Friday morning working to clear roads.

Early Friday morning, major highways like KY-15 were mostly clear but were slushy in spots.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said he was up working at four in the morning but added crews were not having a hard time clearing the snow.

“We’ll be out all day scraping getting as much off as we can, and then after that, we’ll continue to put salt down tonight,” he said. “But we see with the temperatures tomorrow that it’s going to warm up, so we ask that you remain home and safe if at all possible.”

