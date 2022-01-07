Eastern Kentuckians get outside to enjoy the snow

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some people were out and about in Perry County today.

They were taking their opportunity to enjoy the day off from the weather by participating in fun snow activities.

Some were building snowmen in their backyards, others sledding behind the Hazard Community and Technical College and some were snowball fighting in Perry County Park.

Many felt that it was safe to come out and enjoy the snow with the roads being cleared enough.

