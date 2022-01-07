Advertisement

Campbell County drivers urge caution amid winter weather

Around five inches of snow reported across Campbell Co.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PASSENGER, Tenn. (WVLT) - At the Pilot Travel Center in the town of Pioneer, is where many drivers went to pull off to refuel and take a sigh of relief on Thursday.

Wesley Taylor drove to Kentucky to buy a truck, which came in handy on his drive back to Knoxville through snow covered roads in the state’s northern counties.

“A F-350 king ranch it’s, 4-wheel drive and you need it,” said Taylor.

We spoke with a trucker who cut his work day short because he didn’t feel safe. A worker at a nearby Subway said they were driving people to and from work all day because others didn’t feel safe on the roads. Some people while getting gas saw those dangerous roads first hand.

“We saw a Tesla in a ditch saw a bunch of tractor trailers stuck on the hill they’ve got big wreckers trying to pull them up over the hill,” Taylor said.

Others like Nicole New, said turning back wasn’t an option. Their family from Kentucky was headed to Pigeon Forge to watch their oldest daughter get married.

“We’re just going to keep on trucking through. We’ve got three cars so we’re just going to keep on trucking,” said New.

Campbell Co. dispatch said they had been getting calls of accidents reported every few minutes throughout the day but as of 9 p.m. on Thursday, no calls came in.

The county saw five inches of snow in total.

